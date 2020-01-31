A weak impeachment article

To the editor: Even before the impeachment trial defense made its case, the mainstream press has been aiding their Democratic allies by asking every Republican senator they can get their hands on if they will now do the right thing and vote to remove President Donald Trump from office. This is normally justified on the nonsensical basis that if President Trump isn’t removed from office (which would be the first time in the history of the Republic that this has been done), then future presidents can get by with anything.
To the contrary, history tells us that press unmasking of stupid decisions and corruption is a strong influence on preventing it. Hidden behind this media madness is the reality that any vote for removal from office on such a partisan set of articles of impeachment demonstrates a level of disrespect for the Constitution.
Democrats would have you believe that Trump’s decision to ostensibly persuade Ukraine to investigate Biden, who he, perhaps mistakenly, felt was engaged in corrupt practices, is part of a conspiracy to game the next election. In reality, while perhaps ill advised and reprehensible, Professor Dershowitz has ably argued that this is hardly a basis for removal from office. Consequently, many of us hope that our two Alaska senators will hopefully acquit the president.
However, Democrats and particularly the four Democratic presidential candidates who everyone assumes are a solid “convict” vote, face a difficult decision with long-term consequences. In reality these candidates will have to defend this vote the rest of their lives. Surely removing a president, albeit unpopular, on charges with such limited depth is clearly not good statesmanship. In short, the Democrats have painted themselves into a corner.
As for the presidential primary, I believe Alaska Democrats want for their presidential candidate someone with the character and courage to buck the press and its pundits and to say, yes, this is perhaps reprehensible behavior indicative of a weak and incompetent presidency but certainly not worth wrecking the Constitution by voting to convict. Do we have any such Democratic presidential candidates? Or all they all sheep? We will soon find out.