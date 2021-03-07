To the editor: It is important for quality of life in Fairbanks that we have a vibrant local newspaper. Those subscribing to its paper copies number 3,402 and advertising revenue has decreased significantly. I encourage anyone wanting to stay abreast of state and local news who doesn’t want a paper copy to subscribe to the digital edition ($180 per year). If enough of us do this, the FDNM will have enough revenue to hire more staff to provide the coverage we like. The interim editor, Gary Black, is now trying to do the work of four, which is impossible (the number of FDNM staffers has been reduced by more than 50%).
The greatly increased adoption of digital subscribers has allowed papers such as the NY Times and Washington Post to thrive today. For example, although there are less than 850,000 print subscribers today, the NYT has over 6million digital subscribers. If the FDNM could achieve just half that ratio of digital to print, there would be 9,800 digital subscribers instead of the 2,766 we now have. This increase of around 7,000 subscribers could reduce the yearly subscription rate to maybe around $120 per year. That would bring in an extra $680,000 or so in yearly revenue with little additional costs. With the additional staff, we could have more news about such items as happenings in Juneau, local sports, special features, local politics, etc. Another plus would be an increase in local employment.
Of course, there can be ways to reduce costs such as having less than seven papers a week. No other Alaska paper is published every day.
Ron Johnson
Fairbanks