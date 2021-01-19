To the editor: We just received our COVID-19 vaccinations at the Carlson Center this weekend, and we want to send kudos to whomever was in charge of organizing this event. We are impressed at how smoothly everything unfolded. It was obvious there was a very excellent plan behind it all. Lots of volunteers and medical personnel working beautifully. Thank you to all.
A vaccination thank you
