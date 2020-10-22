A time for change

To the editor: If there ever was a time to change direction in our country and state, it’s now. We have two excellent independent candidates running against incumbents — or should I say recumbents. Alyse Galvin versus Don Young, who hasn’t had an original thought in decades, if ever. Forty-seven long years of Don is enough. Galvin is smart, hardworking, engaged and accessible. She will work for Alaskans in ways that Don Young cannot even imagine.
Al Gross is running against the ultimate swamp creature, Dan Sullivan. We become aware of his existence only when it’s time for re-election. One thing the Pebble Mine leadership has right: Sullivan is in his corner being quiet. His many votes against health care for ordinary people present a stark contrast to Dr. Gross’ commitment to quality health care for Alaskans.
Republicans Sullivan, Young, Murkowski and especially Dunleavy would be more than happy to gift us the Pebble Mine. Allowing multinational corporations to plant the world’s largest open pit mine in the Bristol Bay region and watershed will not end well for Alaskans. The words “responsible development” and “Pebble Mine” should not exist in the same sentence. Even Don Trump Jr., who probably has a small ecosystem or two mounted in his trophy room, is against the mine. Dunleavy is actively working to bring us Pebble, one of the many reasons to sign the recall effort. I hope Alaskans, once again facing an avalanche of Big Oil money and propaganda, see through the lies and vote for Ballot Measure 1, which attempts to get Alaskans a fair share of our oil resource. The $20 million or so being spent to hornswoggle us and bury Measure 1 is chump change to them. The three legacy oil fields are immensely profitable for Big Oil, and Alaska gets less for our oil than any other state.
In part, Alaska statehood came about because of a desire to control and benefit from our natural resources. Unfortunately, it has proven all too easy for corporations to corrupt and influence our republican leadership. Big Oil must view Alaska as an easily manipulated big dumb cash cow.