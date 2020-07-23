To the editor: This last Monday morning, the 20th, I was running a few laps at the West Valley track. My phone was with me. Being preoccupied with other tasks for the day, I did not notice until a few hours later that it was missing. After checking the most likely places that I could have misplaced it at, I decided it was best to take a look at the track. Someone with a heart matching that of the Golden Heart Interior of Alaska had found it in the grass near the finish line and placed it on a slightly raised utility box cover, away from any moisture, where it was easy for me to find. This reminds me that, although we hear about the worst among us too frequently, we are in fact surrounded by many wonderful neighbors. Thank you.
A thoughtful person
