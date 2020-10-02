To the editor: That debate was the most humiliating, distressing, disgusting demonstration ever presented to the American public. It wasn’t a debate, it was a brawl; our president disgraced himself, to both our country and the world. He needs to be censured by Congress or, better yet, just accept that he is incompetent and resign.
A sorry spectacle
