Letter to the Editor

A smaller borough budget

To the editor: The FNSB should substantially revise the budget downward. The current economic situation does not bode well for the near term for Fairbanks’ economy.

While there have been some modest gains in home values due to new Eielson families moving to the borough, there are other economic forces that signal substantial softness in the FNSB economy. There has been a substantial decline in oil revenues that affect the local economy directly and will clearly affect the state budget and impact the borough indirectly. COVID-19 has had a substantial impact on the tourism, retail, and construction industries that will likely translate into higher unemployment and business bankruptcies over the coming months.

While some of these impacts may be temporary, many of them may persist beyond the fiscal year. This will impact the borough through lower revenues and increases costs. The borough should be prudent so they are able to cover revenue shortfalls that will emerge from the COVID-19 crisis. For this reason, I urge the borough to delay the creation of new positions or other current account expenditures, particularly those of dubious benefit such as “dump guards.” Other non-productive assets should either be leased or sold to facilitate revenue shortfalls or better meet the needs of area residents.

New positions and projects can always be added at a later date when the economy is more certain. Until such time, I encourage the borough to strongly reconsider the proposed fiscal 2021 budget. Borough residents feel our trash really doesn’t need protection and surveillance by the borough. There are matters far more crucial to the health and safety of borough residents.

 

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.