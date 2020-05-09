A smaller borough budget

To the editor: The FNSB should substantially revise the budget downward. The current economic situation does not bode well for the near term for Fairbanks’ economy.
While there have been some modest gains in home values due to new Eielson families moving to the borough, there are other economic forces that signal substantial softness in the FNSB economy. There has been a substantial decline in oil revenues that affect the local economy directly and will clearly affect the state budget and impact the borough indirectly. COVID-19 has had a substantial impact on the tourism, retail, and construction industries that will likely translate into higher unemployment and business bankruptcies over the coming months.
While some of these impacts may be temporary, many of them may persist beyond the fiscal year. This will impact the borough through lower revenues and increases costs. The borough should be prudent so they are able to cover revenue shortfalls that will emerge from the COVID-19 crisis. For this reason, I urge the borough to delay the creation of new positions or other current account expenditures, particularly those of dubious benefit such as “dump guards.” Other non-productive assets should either be leased or sold to facilitate revenue shortfalls or better meet the needs of area residents.
New positions and projects can always be added at a later date when the economy is more certain. Until such time, I encourage the borough to strongly reconsider the proposed fiscal 2021 budget. Borough residents feel our trash really doesn’t need protection and surveillance by the borough. There are matters far more crucial to the health and safety of borough residents.