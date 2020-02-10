Letter to the Editor

A shining star

To the editor: Recently I had the pleasure of teaching short-term assignments with Arctic Light Elementary, at U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Wainwright. I was impressed with the academic dedication, politeness, and consideration extended by the students.

Our service members stationed at Fort Wainwright, and who have children attending Arctic Light Elementary, can feel proud of their children. They were brilliant.

The students were a delight, teachers were dedicated, and support staff worked tirelessly — all a shining star to make up this school called Arctic Light Elementary.

All the best to the students in their studies and endeavors; you’ll do great. Thank you, teachers and staff, for all you do for the students, families, and school.

And, importantly, God bless our men and women in uniform stationed at Fort Wainwright and these soldiers’ families. Thank you for the sacrifices you make and keeping our country and the global community safe.

 

