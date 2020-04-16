A shared practice

To the editor: On April 11, the Learning Inside/Out Network (LION) addressed “A Community Project for All” to readers of the Daily News-Miner. The Community Perspective piece introduces our intention of offering shared writing prompts and mindfulness practices for anyone within readership and beyond. Our idea is to create community connection and camaraderie across our new socially distant dictates, across various boundaries and barriers, and across time.
As I write, I recognize the great privilege I enjoy of being in my home and with loved ones as I quarantine and shelter in place. Before these pandemic days of distancing, I enjoyed another privilege of practicing yoga with residents of the Fairbanks Correctional Center, the Fairbanks Youth Facility, and the Family Centered Services of Alaska-Residential Treatment Center. I currently practice mindfulness and movement alone in my home, and yet I practice daily at 2 p.m. in solidarity and in synchrony with other LION collaborators inside and outside of these spaces.
Here are some ways for anyone reading this to practice with us in synchrony at 2 p.m., and perhaps daily. You can choose the length and type of your practice. Here are some options:
1. Perhaps take a moment to notice your breath: Maybe notice the feel or the sound of your inhale or exhale. You could choose to do a breath awareness practice for 5 breaths or 5 minutes.
2. A longer practice could include grounding: Maybe notice the feel of the ground beneath you or anything with your sense of touch.
3. You could add movement: Maybe take a stretch, notice sensation, and let that lead toward other movement. You might bring your awareness to your senses as you practice, or to your breath. What do you notice?
Doing these practices at the same time can bring us together, even if for one breath, one moment, to remember what we share from the other side of town, the other side of the river, the other side of the state, the country, the globe, the walls.