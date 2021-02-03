You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

A senator's own decisions

  • Comments

To the editor: In his letter to the editor on Jan. 31, “No Trump conviction,” Mr. Malcott suggests that Sen. Murkowski shouldn’t bother thinking about issues that come up in the Senate but just vote the party line.

Perhaps Mr. Malcott would prefer to have a senator who has no thoughts of her own and just follows whoever the charismatic leader is at the time. In my experience, no politician I have ever voted for has legislated the way I would prefer in all cases. We should be voting for people with intelligence, curiosity, and integrity and trust that they will consider the myriad of issues that will come up for them during their public tenure and vote their conscience.

One may have strong feelings one way or another about certain hot button issues such as a women’s reproductive rights and vote for candidates that support their position on that issue. But who could have predicted that our senators would be faced with an impeachment trial of the former president for inciting a violent insurrection against the Capitol and the legislators within? How could we have asked about their position on this issue leading up to their elections to see how they would deal with this situation?

It sounds like Mr. Malcott would rather that our senators be followers and call the former president to ask him how they should vote rather than think through the traumatic events they experienced and make their own decisions. I, on the other hand, would prefer leaders in Congress who think through complex issues such as these and make their own decisions.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.