A senator's own decisions

To the editor: In his letter to the editor on Jan. 31, “No Trump conviction,” Mr. Malcott suggests that Sen. Murkowski shouldn’t bother thinking about issues that come up in the Senate but just vote the party line.
Perhaps Mr. Malcott would prefer to have a senator who has no thoughts of her own and just follows whoever the charismatic leader is at the time. In my experience, no politician I have ever voted for has legislated the way I would prefer in all cases. We should be voting for people with intelligence, curiosity, and integrity and trust that they will consider the myriad of issues that will come up for them during their public tenure and vote their conscience.
One may have strong feelings one way or another about certain hot button issues such as a women’s reproductive rights and vote for candidates that support their position on that issue. But who could have predicted that our senators would be faced with an impeachment trial of the former president for inciting a violent insurrection against the Capitol and the legislators within? How could we have asked about their position on this issue leading up to their elections to see how they would deal with this situation?
It sounds like Mr. Malcott would rather that our senators be followers and call the former president to ask him how they should vote rather than think through the traumatic events they experienced and make their own decisions. I, on the other hand, would prefer leaders in Congress who think through complex issues such as these and make their own decisions.