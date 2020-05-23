A secure market?

To the editor: The “Farmer’s Market Appears Secure!” is what the headline should shout. The College Road marketplace opened recently, and the watchword was “security.”
Gone are the days when you could park your car near your favorite kiosk and stroll over to get your share of greenery or oven-fresh sustenance. Now they have a beautiful chain-link fence with only one gate to allow egress, another for exiting the facility. Upon entry, one is reminded of the rules concerning masks and social distancing. There is no metal detector, or armed guards to enforce the rules. Customers and vendors are expected to behave according to some sort of innate guideline. The virus itself will be kept at bay by the chain-link fence and the menacing glare of the official with the cowbell.
I couldn’t help but notice that the chain-link fence protects the southern boundary of the marketplace. Probably a not-so-subtle hint to ne’er-do-wells with an interest in flooding the Farmer’s Market with drugs, assault rifles, and sex slaves. That fence was a pure stroke of genius. And best of all, Mexico is paying for it.