Letter to the Editor

A road to nowhere

To the editor: Once again I am totally amazed by the state of Alaska and its current administration. No foresight or planning for a more sustainable future. The state of Alaska is over-reaching.

While some people are celebrating the state gaining control and management over interior waterways, other people are wondering where the state is going to get the money to manage this specialized area of management? Meanwhile there are roads, bridges and infrastructure that is not being adequately maintained. Social services and educational funding have taken massive hits.

Communities along the “former” marine highway (which was budgeted for $45 million last year) are suffering from massive economic loss, jobs lost, unemployment, disheartened community members, social doldrums. Why are community members along the marine highway system pooling funds to have small fishing craft travel hundreds of nautical miles to the nearest large settlement for groceries?

Why are people along the highway driving 200 or 300 miles just to get or renew their driver’s licenses?

The governor thinks he will pay for everything by building the Ambler Road. It’s a bad get-rich scheme that’s costing the state $500 million just this year.

Why not cancel the Ambler Road project and invest in lobbying for a deep water port, which has a future, and a railroad to Delta Junction where the farmers live?

