Letter to the Editor

A reader's concerns

To the editor: As a political middle of the road person I appreciate hearing both sides of the story as both have points worth considering but I have gotten to the point of skipping the articles by Cal Thomas and Bill O’Reilly because they are so far to the right.

The News-Miner must consider that those two commentators are just turning off a good number of readers. We need both sides of the story but we need it presented in a positive way and the News-Miner needs customers.

One other point: There are a lot of people and organizations happy about the shutting down of oil exploration and drilling. However, they should ask themselves, “Why do companies want to drill for oil when renewables are the way to go.” The only reason I can think of is that they can make a profit. Who makes it feasible for them to make a profit? Isn’t it us? We are the ones using the oil. We use it and its derivatives to heat our houses, motivate our cars, fuel the airplanes we use when traveling. Then there is the sideline stuff like chain saws, snow blowers, four-wheelers, snowmachines, etc.

In restricting oil drilling the price of oil, through supply and demand, will go up. That will hurt those at the low end of the income spectrum the most. How about instead of shutting down oil exploration we work from the other end; make reducing our need for oil by supporting ways of saving energy, such as by superinsulating our homes, making renewables affordable, etc. Even better, one could start walking or bicycling instead of always driving.

This would reduce the oil companies incentive to extract oil and it would be our little way of limiting global warming.

