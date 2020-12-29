A poor school board decision

To the editor: As a parent, and a local business owner, I am writing to ask the FNSB school board to revise its Dec. 14 decision to reopen schools to all students who wish to attend.
It had been my understanding that, over the past months, district employees were working to develop reopening plans that took into account current science and CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19 transmission within schools. Therefore, I was very surprised to learn that the recent school board decision disregarded not only those previously developed plans but CDC guidelines as well. The school board’s Dec. 15 press release states that schools will do their best to adhere to guidelines, but this vote makes actually abiding by them functionally impossible.
By not controlling the number of in-person students, it will not be possible to avoid crowding and mixing situations that are known to be especially risky for transmitting the virus. As a result, students and teachers will become ill. So will members of their families. And inevitably, the virus will spread from the schools out into the community at large. Some of these people will die.
The school board is not qualified, nor should it be allowed, to make decisions that place so many people directly and avoidably into harm’s way.
My concern is for teachers as well. Students may choose between in-person and remote learning. But teachers are not granted that same choice. They are required to work within this knowingly dangerous environment. In addition, if they become sick as a consequence of this school board decision, they will have to use their own sick leave to stay home. How is this at all fair? I am an employer, and I cannot imagine taking such a cavalier approach to my employees’ well being.
The school board must revisit this vote and adjust it so that it adheres to CDC and Smart Start guidelines and protects the health and well-being of the district’s students and staff.