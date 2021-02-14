To the editor: There is little doubt that were Donald Trump still in office he would and should be convicted in the impeachment trial.
However, with the press and Democrats focusing on convicting “citizen” Trump and forbidding him from running again, the real question is do we have a tripartite constitutional democracy or a parliamentarian system?
With a parliamentarian system the elected leader and the majority party can, like Pelosi and Democrats, disenfranchise voters at will by party-line voting to strip elected congresspersons of committee assignments as they did with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green. Most disquieting is the refusal by Democratic leadership to let the judicial system weigh in and instead demand that the Senate prevent Trump from ever holding office again. If citizen Trump is indeed guilty of the crimes alleged by House managers, why not let the federal court system try him for those crimes?
The Feb. 8 issue of the National Review argues that an impeachment article of “incitement” allowed Congress to trigger the Civil War 14th amendment forbidding all members of the Confederacy from holding office. Given the current media hysteria, this has also allowed Pelosi, Schumer and company to tar reputable senators like Josh Hawley from Missouri. In short, if you don’t vote to convict you are a member of the insurrection and will be punished like Marjorie Taylor Green. Instead of outing secret communists during the McCarthy era, we now have the outing and punishment of secret Trump supporters.
What we arguably have here is the establishment of a “political reign of terror” with Schumer and Pelosi channeling Robespierre and Herbois’ actions in 1779 in France. Robespierre and company established a special tribunal answering only to the “legislature” to decide who should be “held accountable.” Louis XVI, long out of power, was first in line; arrested and sent directly to the guillotine. Several years later Robespierre and Herbois’ heads also rolled.
As for the ongoing impeachment trial, Murkowski should consider her vote carefully. Trump’s offense is indeed impeachable, but is this venue appropriate? And who will hold Schumer and Pelosi accountable for usurping judicial Branch powers?
William Hibler
Fairbanks