To the editor: Make no mistake, while limited coronavirus lockdowns are necessary, the fact that millions of working-class people are losing their jobs, face eviction and can’t feed their families is no small thing and if not dealt with will cause a much larger disruption in the fabric of the United States than the pandemic. In particular, the combined coronavirus/economy crisis is approaching a perfect storm that we must survive.
The reality of the coronavirus is that we either get a vaccine or about 60% of the population catches it and develops an immunity. Coronavirus vaccines coming out of Oxford in the UK may be available by fall since they are based on a technology from existing vaccines. However, to maintain a rigid lockdown until then is untenable.
To be sure, a lockdown prevents the health care facilities from being overwhelmed, but it can’t indefinitely postpone the inevitable. Recent studies published in Nature have shown that in enclosed spaces the virus remains in the air for some time, making it highly unlikely it won’t be caught in densely populated urban areas. Moreover, selected antibody tests in California and New York suggest coronavirus infection is much more widespread than assumed even under a lockdown. Assuming the sampling was statistically sound, about 20% of New York City’s population has gotten at least a mild case. So-called health care experts have routinely claimed extreme lockdowns have helped, but Sweden’s policy of no lockdowns has produced similar mortality and infection rates as the U.S.
Interior Alaska and Western mountain states have some built-in advantages vis-à-vis the coronavirus. According to an MIT study, ultraviolet can reduce the density of airborne virus. Moreover, starting about now, high latitudes like Fairbanks begin getting significantly more lumens of solar radiation per square foot, allowing for higher sun angle, than NYC. It would appear that in Alaska, our best defense is to get lots of sunlight and use common sense. Most importantly, don’t be stampeded by gloomy pessimistic reports in the Washington Post, owned by the Amazon’s ever-richer Jeff Bezos. Arrogant pundits really don’t have the answers.