Letter to the Editor

A new bug in town

To the editor: In Alaska there is a humongous population of mosquitoes.

When you go outdoors, you swat, spray, and zap to get rid of or limit interacting with these pesky bugs. You might even wear a bug net or some other protective headgear to keep those nasty obnoxious little hummers out of your face and ears.

OK, let’s think about the coronavirus as the newest “mosquito” in town. It’s a pesky bug that just keeps circling until it finds a host to “bite” and infect.

What attracts this bug? Warm, living, breathing creatures like us. Inhaling and exhaling offering important pathways for it to get into us. It gets in through our eyes, noses and, geez-louise, maybe even our ears.

So, if this were a mosquito, how would you handle keeping it from “biting” you?

You would swat — increase the distance between you and it.

You would spray and zap — wash and sanitize.

You would cover up — put on extra layers.

It took Florida two months to get to 333,000 cases and 5,000 deaths. In another two months it will be 666,000 cases and 10,000 deaths. In another two months 1.3 million cases and 20,000 deaths.

Will we follow Florida’s lead?

How about we stop the madness! Mask up! Wash up! And split up!

The state you save may be your own.

Chris Fortenberry

North Pole

