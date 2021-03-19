You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

A natural conclusion

To the editor: This thing about anti-masking and the pandemic. I have a question for all those who think the mask is a bad thing and takes away their freedom and such.

The question is this: Do you folks use deodorant? Really, that’s my question. Here’s why:

Deodorant is a whole lot like masks. It is unnatural, inhibits natural “events” from offending others, and you do it mostly to be sociable and not drive others away from you socially. It is being thoughtful about others, and making you more attractive and less offensive and threatening. I don’t know too many people who don’t use deodorant, but of course there are always a few. The only real difference is that deodorant doesn’t involve disease or its transmission, yet no one seems to be totally against it because it limits their freedom to be “natural.” It is certainly your right to smell “natural” and no one would take that away from you.

But at the same time, I think consideration of others is a big factor here, as it is and should be with wearing a mask to not spread COVID-19. You might do it as much for others as you would for being a socially welcome pal in most any situation. Same as for deodorant. They are a good comparative for how to be a friend and neighbor, and masks and deodorant both seem to be a smaller deal than the attention they get. Just saying.

