To the editor: Almost one year ago the Senate held an impeachment trial to remove Donald Trump as president of the United States. If the Senate, including our two senators, Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan, had done their duty and voted to convict, we would not have witnessed the assault on our Capitol by the angry mob egged on by our president.
Four years ago, I watched the Republican Convention where Donald Trump told the crowd that only he was capable of fixing the nation’s problems. I told myself then and there that this man is a demagogue and will be a danger to the country. Four years later my fears have been more than realized. During his term we have seen Trump kowtow to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, believing his word over the analysis of intelligence agencies. We have seen Trump cycle though four defense secretaries and impose his demands for personal fealty among his Cabinet officers. We have seen the disastrous response to COVID-19 with the United States leading the world in COVID-19 cases and COVID-19 deaths.
By the 2020 election, it should have been abundantly clear that Trump was totally unfit as president. What really disturbs me is that in spite of his disastrous leadership, most of those who voted for Trump in 2016 voted for him again in 2020. We are a democracy. This requires some responsibility from the electorate. In some respects, we are lucky. In spite of being an evil demagogue, Trump was incompetent enough to lose the election. We have hopefully dodged the bullet.
I have a message for Trump voters: Patriotism extends beyond waving the flag and wearing a MAGA hat. It requires being informed by paying attention to mainstream news outlets. It also requires caring about the welfare of the country and caring for your fellow citizens.