A mask 'requirement'

To the editor: I was disappointed when I went to a local establishment that had announced they would enforce wearing masks within their facilities. I saw probably a dozen people without masks. I spoke with a manager and asked what they were doing to enforce the mask requirement. The answer was upper management prevented them from confronting nonmask wearers. That was followed by a series of other excuses. It was obvious that the establishment had a mask-wearing requirement in name only but had no program to deal with enforcement. They apparently don’t care if they contribute to continued spread of the COVID-19 virus.
I will be careful to visit those establishments that have mask requirements and real programs for enforcement. I would encourage everyone to consider if an establishment is enforcing its self-stated mask requirement or just giving it lip service.