A mask idea

To the editor: Recently I was running in to a store and I had masks in my truck. I felt guilty taking a new mask from a store, and I stumbled into something new. When I get into my truck and go to a store, I keep masks in the driver’s door. I realized that there had to be a way to keep a mask with me. I found it and hope this helps you readers. When I get into my truck heading for the stores, big and small, I put the mask on and then take it off my right ear and let it sit hanging from my left ear. It does not interfere with my vision, and when I get to the store, it is not forgotten and I just place the other loop to my right ear. When I leave the store, I take it off my right ear and let it hang from my left ear. It is ready to put on when I get to another populated area. This saves a lot of walking back to the truck because I forgot to get a mask. Good luck and smile.