A mask can be like a gun safety

To the editor: Most people have the legal right to carry a gun in a store here in Alaska, but they don’t have the right to indiscriminately or purposefully shoot someone while shopping. Most people would agree that the COVID-19 virus can cause illness, injury and death. If the virus is viewed as tiny dangerous, even lethal bullets, then coming into a store without a mask and spraying those tiny bullets may injure or even kill someone.
There is a strong argument that it is not guns that are in and of themselves a problem, but the person wielding the gun. COVID can’t spread by itself. It is only spread when people carry it and spread it. Most gun owners know when their gun is loaded. Unfortunately COVID bullets can be loaded and spread without us evening knowing.
Responsible gun owners, myself included, work to make safety a high priority. A mask can work like a gun safety to help reduce unwanted discharge of the tiny COVID bullets. Don’t be the shotgun spraying COVID bullets while people are just trying to get what they need and to support local businesses. Wear your safety mask. Let’s all work together to keep COVID at bay.