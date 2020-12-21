You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

A mask can be like a gun safety

  • Updated

To the editor: Most people have the legal right to carry a gun in a store here in Alaska, but they don’t have the right to indiscriminately or purposefully shoot someone while shopping. Most people would agree that the COVID-19 virus can cause illness, injury and death. If the virus is viewed as tiny dangerous, even lethal bullets, then coming into a store without a mask and spraying those tiny bullets may injure or even kill someone.

There is a strong argument that it is not guns that are in and of themselves a problem, but the person wielding the gun. COVID can’t spread by itself. It is only spread when people carry it and spread it. Most gun owners know when their gun is loaded. Unfortunately COVID bullets can be loaded and spread without us evening knowing.

Responsible gun owners, myself included, work to make safety a high priority. A mask can work like a gun safety to help reduce unwanted discharge of the tiny COVID bullets. Don’t be the shotgun spraying COVID bullets while people are just trying to get what they need and to support local businesses. Wear your safety mask. Let’s all work together to keep COVID at bay.

 

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.