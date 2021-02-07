You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

A market approach to minimizing climate change

To the editor: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce recently advanced its position on climate action, and now “supports a market-based approach to accelerate greenhouse gas emissions reductions across the U.S. economy.” The young Republicans who recently wrote to the Anchorage Daily News also want to see market-based solutions to climate issues.

Solutions like the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act are market-based approaches with bipartisan support. The idea is that carbon pricing provides incentives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions throughout our economy in a very efficient way, without requiring additional regulation.

When combined with a household dividend, the effects are revenue neutral and the approach doesn’t grow government. In fact, the dividend would return more to Alaska rural and low-income households than they would pay, according to a study by the University of Alaska Anchorage.

The Climate Leadership Council, a conservative group headed by James Baker III and George Shultz, supports this approach, as do most major oil companies, including BP, ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil and Shell. One reason is that carbon pricing is much more predictable than regulatory approaches to climate change, which is important for effective long-term business planning. 

I encourage the Fairbanks Borough Assembly and the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce to support the carbon fee and dividend approach to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and specifically the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.

Our representatives in D.C. need to know that Fairbanks, like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, industry leaders, and young Alaska Republicans, support market-based solutions to climate change.

Martha Raynolds

Fairbanks

