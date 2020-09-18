You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

A lopsided assembly

To the editor: If you do nothing else on Oct. 6, please get out and vote. It’s no secret that our current assembly is a bit lopsided with the liberal opinion carrying the weight at present. Please get out and vote the incumbents Aaron Lojewski and Jimi Cash into office to continue their contributions to the assembly and also vote Tammie Wilson into the position on the assembly that Christopher Quist is vacating.

All of our assembly members are dedicated, well-intentioned people who work very hard and long hours to better this community. I do not envy them for the time they put in during the workday, the weekends and into the wee hours of the evening in their endeavor to improve things for us.

Please vote on Oct. 6 for a more balanced assembly for the good of all.

