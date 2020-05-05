Letter to the Editor

A letter from next year

To the editor: Here’s another writing opportunity from the Learning Inside Out Network.

Where will we be a year from now? It’s hard to imagine how things may change by the end of another winter, and right now it may be especially challenging to picture the future. But each of us can think about where we’d like to be in a year. Or where, in our wild imagination, we could be.

You are invited to write a letter to your future self on this theme, however the idea inspires you. Next spring, when you reread your letter to self, another LION letter to the editor will invite you to reflect on where you thought you might be and where you are and to write about that experience. We’ll also direct you to a space where, if you wish, you can share your reflections and read those of others.

You could just tuck your letter away with a reminder to unearth it next spring. But here’s how to send it away for confidential safekeeping, have it mailed back to you in a year’s time, and participate in the Learning Inside Out Network “Solidarity in Synchrony” project.”

1. Place your letter in a self-addressed envelope and seal it. For writers in the Fairbanks Correctional Center, stamped envelopes are available from Mrs. Howard.

2. Put your letter in its self-addressed envelope inside another envelope and mail it to L.I.O.N. Letter to Self/ UAF Department of English/ P.O. Box 755720/ Fairbanks, AK 99775-5720

3. LION volunteers will mail your letter back next spring. In the meantime, your letter will remain unopened. No one will put you on a mailing list or use your name and address (though we will keep count of how many people send in letters). That’s a promise.

4. Writers inside of the Fairbanks Correctional Center who wish to participate may contact Mrs. Howard at the Education Center for needed materials and additional instructions.

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.