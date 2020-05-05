A letter from next year

To the editor: Here’s another writing opportunity from the Learning Inside Out Network.
Where will we be a year from now? It’s hard to imagine how things may change by the end of another winter, and right now it may be especially challenging to picture the future. But each of us can think about where we’d like to be in a year. Or where, in our wild imagination, we could be.
You are invited to write a letter to your future self on this theme, however the idea inspires you. Next spring, when you reread your letter to self, another LION letter to the editor will invite you to reflect on where you thought you might be and where you are and to write about that experience. We’ll also direct you to a space where, if you wish, you can share your reflections and read those of others.
You could just tuck your letter away with a reminder to unearth it next spring. But here’s how to send it away for confidential safekeeping, have it mailed back to you in a year’s time, and participate in the Learning Inside Out Network “Solidarity in Synchrony” project.”
1. Place your letter in a self-addressed envelope and seal it. For writers in the Fairbanks Correctional Center, stamped envelopes are available from Mrs. Howard.
2. Put your letter in its self-addressed envelope inside another envelope and mail it to L.I.O.N. Letter to Self/ UAF Department of English/ P.O. Box 755720/ Fairbanks, AK 99775-5720
3. LION volunteers will mail your letter back next spring. In the meantime, your letter will remain unopened. No one will put you on a mailing list or use your name and address (though we will keep count of how many people send in letters). That’s a promise.
4. Writers inside of the Fairbanks Correctional Center who wish to participate may contact Mrs. Howard at the Education Center for needed materials and additional instructions.