A hat in the ring

To the editor: I wish to announce my intention to run for mayor of the city of Fairbanks in October 2022. My experience as a city council member and as a former borough assembly member will help me lead the city in the upcoming years.
My goal for our future is to focus on where we want the city to be in the next 10 years.
I will be proactive in supporting our community needs. We need to especially work to provide ambulance service without having to stack calls. Our city has been working hard to provide this service to our seniors, but as our community grows grayer, we will need to have more paramedics trained to help our seniors.
I support the efforts of the Polaris Group, who has been working hard to find funds to tear down the Polaris building, and that they will be successful with our congressional delegation. This effort will bring a new vitality to the downtown community, with offices, low income housing or a community convention center, or all above. This will change the outlook of downtown Fairbanks and stimulate the businesses in the core area.
Our police department needs to be fully staffed and I support more training for our officers. Community policing in our town is also critical. Community support for our police force is critical to providing a safe environment for our families.
It has been my honor to serve as your councilmember. One final word is my appreciation for the mayor and City Councilmembers and our wonderful city staff. They work so hard making Fairbanks a wonderful place to live and work. They need your words of appreciation. Without these hard working individuals, we cannot begin to work through these critical needs.