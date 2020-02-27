A good recall ruling

To the editor: It is a wise decision for the court to allow the Recall Dunleavy campaign to start collecting signatures on their petition to remove the governor from office.
The governor is fooling himself if he thinks it is just because of his sweeping vetoes of the Legislature’s budget, many of which devastated vital services in this unique state. That was only the first volley. Much of it is because of the promises he made during his campaign and flagrantly broke after taking office.
It is also the fact that he hired Donna Arduin to do the dirty work. At the time she was already known to have caused the ruination of other states’ economies with similar machinations. Did he do any research?
In his State of the State address, he mentioned seeking efficiency in government, but his subsequent actions may have caused the most inefficient session of the Legislature ever. Look at the cost because of the length of time it took resulting in very little in the way of solutions.
He did not include responsibility in his aspirations. Individuals are all responsible for their own actions. We all must be responsible for the betterment of the place we live. That is why we vote. The governor of any state is responsible for the welfare of that state’s residents by providing leadership and needed services to everyone from the affluent to those most in need. The responsible thing to do in Alaska to fulfill a necessary revenue gap is to reinstate the income tax. Those with the lowest incomes won’t owe any but will have the benefit of a new, sustainable Alaska Permanent Fund dividend. The affluent will get the same dividend with which they can offset the income tax that they will owe.
Isn’t that fair for all?