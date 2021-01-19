You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

A good experience

To the editor: My husband and I were among the 600-plus people vaccinated at the Carlson Center on Friday. After hearing about the miserable experiences of people in other states and earlier in the week fighting our state’s lamentably repetitive and cumbersome computer registration system for the vaccine, we were expecting the worst. What we experienced at the Carlson Center (beginning at the entry of the parking lot) was a well-designed system, staffed by cheerful and trained individuals who kept the line moving and had us at a vaccine table within 10 minutes of entering the building. Everyone involved in this vaccine clinic deserves the community’s praise and thanks.

