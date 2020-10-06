To the editor: Whoever designed that CHSR roundabout disaster should be ashamed. I drove my RV through there last weekend and curbed the rear tires a couple of times. Way, way, way too narrow. Friend drove through with dump truck pulling a trailer, same thing. You tell me how in the hell are they going to plow that, and where is the snow going? How can they even see where to plow when we get dumped on? Looks like something that belongs in Southern California. This is as toned down as I can make it!
A flawed roundabout
