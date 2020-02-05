A fair election

To the editor: I can think of only one way to ensure that next November’s presidential election is fair, honest and free of any kind of voter fraud or foreign interference. The solution will be to just hand the election to Donald J. Trump. In doing so, the American people can be assured the following morning by none other than DJT himself that the election was honest, fair and free of any kind of voter fraud or interference.
If, on the other hand, he is beaten by his Democratic opponent, we will wake up the following morning to howls of protest about how the Democrats stole the election by engaging in widespread voter fraud. We will be told that the results of the election should be nullified while the perpetrators are identified and brought to justice prior to a new election being held.
All of this will result in further division in our great country as Democrats bridle at being called corrupt and dishonest while at the same time he is casting aspersions on the intelligence of the nation’s Republicans for being too stupid to detect the widespread voter fraud being perpetrated in every precinct in America right under their noses by those crafty Democrats.
In his 2016 campaign, Donald Trump pledged to drain the swamp in Washington. I didn’t realize he considered those creating the swamp back then nothing but a bunch of lame amateurs and that his goal was to drain the swamp and then refill the swamp with real professionals such as himself. Makes sense though, why settle for a mediocre swamp when we can have the best?