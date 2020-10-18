You have permission to edit this article.
Letter to the Editor

A failing court process

To the editor: The U.S. Supreme Court serves a vital role in our democracy. It serves as a referee of final resort in resolving disputes. The integrity of an athletic contest depends on the unbiased decisions of the referee. Without respect for Supreme Court decisions, our democracy will begin to unravel.

I am seeing troubling signs in the processes for selection and confirmation of Supreme Court justices. In the past, this process had seen wide consensus. Since the beginning of the Truman administration in 1945, some 30 justices have been confirmed by the Senate. Of these, 13 were confirmed by acclamation or unanimous vote. Another 10 were confirmed by wide margins, clearly showing bipartisan support. Three were confirmed by margins of less than 10 votes, suggesting nearly party-line votes. These were confirmations of Justices Thomas, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh. Thomas was appointed by George Bush and confirmed in 1991, and Gorsuch and Kavanaugh were appointed by Donald Trump and confirmed in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

This shows a troubling trend. Justices are being selected not for their even-handed jurisprudence but in pursuit of a partisan agenda. We now have the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett before the Senate. She has already staked out a strong and uncompromising position on women’s reproductive rights and is expected to vote to overturn the Affordable Care Act. She is a member and a product of the Federalist Society, an organization supported by industrialist Charles Koch intent on overturning and gutting laws and regulations limiting pollution.

Republicans have long complained about the Supreme Court legislating from the bench. This is clearly the intent in the nomination of Barrett and confirmations of Gorsuch and Kavanaugh. If you cannot get what you want through Congress, do it through the Supreme Court. Never mind how this undermines confidence in the integrity of the Supreme Court.

The whole judicial selection and confirmation process needs a reset. Dan Sullivan as senator has done some good things for the state. Now I hope he will put the interests of this country ahead of Trump’s and vote no on the confirmation of Barrett.

