A disaster in chief

To the editor: I understand why folks wanted someone different in the White House. Indeed, in 1976 I wanted that not because Ford was a bad president — he wasn’t — but because of the one act that I could not forgive, that had the appearance of corruption and set a bad precedent: his pardoning of Nixon.
In 2016 with all the talk (encouraged by Russian agents) about the ills of Washington, D.C., and Clinton in particular, it would be strange if many did not think it was time for a change. Unfortunately, far too few used much critical thinking about the Republican challenger. For me, his dodgy business practices, bankruptcies and over 3,000 lawsuits against him were more than enough to remove him as viable candidate in my estimation, never mind his personality failings. But apparently his overconfident bragging style persuaded many.
Now he is up for reelection. Despite the propaganda propounded by certain media, he has accomplished little besides damaging the government. The only real “accomplishment” was done by his chief enabler, Mitch McConnell, in appointing to the federal bench many marginally qualified judges. Their chief qualification being that they are conservative. It is time to reject the disaster in chief as well as his enablers.