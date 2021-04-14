A Daylight Savings Time column correction

To the editor: Thanks to Carl Benson for calling attention to an error in my News-Miner Community Perspective piece of March 20, 2021. I stated that Alaska extended from 130 deg W to 172 deg W, encompassing three time zones. Carl pointed out that the Aleutian Island chain actually extends to 172 deg E, neatly including the entire 15 deg of longitude of the 180 deg meridian time zone, and allotting a fourth time zone to Alaska.
Carl agreed, however to the main points of my article: It is madness to subject the entire population to the stress of advancing or retarding our clocks twice a year, and it will make very little difference in our daily lives which of our time zones we choose to keep.
By the way, there is little or no science involved with the concept of Daylight Saving Time. It is an artifact of legislative pusillanimity.