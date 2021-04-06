A counter-intuitive nation

To the editor: Our country is now so politically divided that on any issue at any time, one group thinks the other is crazy. It seems quite strange to me that every person in our country wouldn’t want to: 1) help people who need help; 2) follow safety measures and protocols to stop the spread of a deadly coronavirus and get vaccinated when it’s available; 3) keep firearms out of the hands of people who are mentally ill; 4) ensure as many citizens as possible vote in elections; 5) provide the very best education system for all; 6) provide affordable health care for all.
I wonder what those chronicled by Tom Brokaw in his book, “The Greatest Generation,” would think about today’s societal chaos and diffusion of truth? It’s bewildering enough for many of my age, whose parents endured the Great Depression of the 1930s.
Debate on how to achieve the objectives listed above is fundamental to our democracy. But opposition to achieving such goals strains credulity, to say the least, even in today’s upside down, bizarro world.