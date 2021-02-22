To the editor: I would like to thank Rep. Scott Kawasaki for your letter in response to my editorial published Feb. 1, 2021, in the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
I’m happy to be a part of the community members who are concerned with the future of Alaska. We should all be a part of the betterment of our state. With a common purpose, we can begin to make plans that help us prepare to be the state who innovates alternative renewable resources as a source of income.
With common ground and mindset, these ideas may come to fruition. We can be the Alaskans who were ready for the impending future collapse of the oil industry. Now is the time for a common innovation.
Thank you for representing our city, Scott Kawasaki.
Edith Kokrine
North Pole