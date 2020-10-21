A changing city

To the editor: It is with a very heavy heart that I tell you all that “senior” housing no longer exists in this community. It is now all “public housing” and open to all the drug addicts and mentally ill. Once a premier apartment building, Southall Manor is now a place of drug overdoses and violent attacks by these tenants who do not pay rent because they are funded by the Mental Health Trust. The few rent-paying seniors still left here at Southall are in constant fear of our lives and property. The police tell us that they were told not to help because the “voucher” people are protected and the police cannot hold “them” responsible” for whatever violent or illegal actions they do.
Disgusting! This is not the Fairbanks I used to know.