A chance for GOP redemption

To the editor: The Republican party has an opportunity to start redeeming itself.
On Nov. 7, when the networks finally called the election, Donald Trump did the unthinkable. He told his supporters, who were naturally inclined to believe him, that the election was “rigged,” a “fraud,” “stolen.”
Every presidential campaign has passionate, even rabid, supporters. An important role for every losing candidate is to tell them it’s over, stand down.
As an example, this is from John McCain’s concession speech, Nov. 5, 2008: “I urge all Americans who supported me to join me in not just congratulating (Senator Obama), but offering our next president our goodwill and earnest effort to find ways to come together.” “Whatever our differences, we are fellow Americans.”
Unfortunately, Trump didn’t choose the path of dignity. (”Rigged!” “A fraud!” “Stolen!”) Even after his legal team proved that the election was fair, by filing 62 lawsuits and losing 61 of them (see USA Today Article, Jan. 6, and multiple other sources), and even after every state certified its results, he continued his campaign of betrayal. To me, this in itself was a “high crime.”
Then Jan. 6. Trump made himself the commander in chief of the Proud Boys.
When Sullivan and Murkowski vote, they should not stick their fingers in the air to decide whether lies and conspiracy theories will rule the day and thus endanger their bids for reelection. As Mitt Romney said on the night of Jan. 6: “The best way we can show respect for the voters who are upset is by telling them the truth.” Senators, don’t look for the easy way out. It’s a time for leadership.
If they fail to convict and ban Trump from future office, they’ll have to live with themselves whatever happens. And either way, I ask, what are they going to do to reclaim their party for the mainstream and demonstrate that it can be trusted?