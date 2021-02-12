You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor

A chance for GOP redemption

  • Comments

To the editor: The Republican party has an opportunity to start redeeming itself.

On Nov. 7, when the networks finally called the election, Donald Trump did the unthinkable. He told his supporters, who were naturally inclined to believe him, that the election was “rigged,” a “fraud,” “stolen.”

Every presidential campaign has passionate, even rabid, supporters. An important role for every losing candidate is to tell them it’s over, stand down.

As an example, this is from John McCain’s concession speech, Nov. 5, 2008: “I urge all Americans who supported me to join me in not just congratulating (Senator Obama), but offering our next president our goodwill and earnest effort to find ways to come together.” “Whatever our differences, we are fellow Americans.”

Unfortunately, Trump didn’t choose the path of dignity. (”Rigged!” “A fraud!” “Stolen!”) Even after his legal team proved that the election was fair, by filing 62 lawsuits and losing 61 of them (see USA Today Article, Jan. 6, and multiple other sources), and even after every state certified its results, he continued his campaign of betrayal. To me, this in itself was a “high crime.”

Then Jan. 6. Trump made himself the commander in chief of the Proud Boys.

When Sullivan and Murkowski vote, they should not stick their fingers in the air to decide whether lies and conspiracy theories will rule the day and thus endanger their bids for reelection. As Mitt Romney said on the night of Jan. 6: “The best way we can show respect for the voters who are upset is by telling them the truth.” Senators, don’t look for the easy way out. It’s a time for leadership.

If they fail to convict and ban Trump from future office, they’ll have to live with themselves whatever happens. And either way, I ask, what are they going to do to reclaim their party for the mainstream and demonstrate that it can be trusted?

Locations

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.