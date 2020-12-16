A biased press

To the editor: A recent trenchant election article in the National Review by Charles Cooke pointed out that it is “… no great overstatement to say … the media did not so much cover the Biden campaign as they were the Biden campaign.” Combining this with Trump’s lack of discipline and self-indulgence via claims that he won the election big time now ongoing, it is not hard to see how Biden eked out an Electoral College win. However, while the Media’s claim of a 7 million popular vote differential muddies the water, the point is that the winning margin was only about 125 thousand votes in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, and Arizona combined; less than Trump’s victory in 2016. Biden won by a hair’s breadth!
With substantial congressional losses, the question is whether the National Democratic Party is becoming a permanent minority party. Their unwillingness to compromise is legendary. They filibustered the Senate pandemic relief bill and Tim Scott’s Police Reform Bill after the endless summer of ‘mostly peaceful’ demonstrations. Ostensibly, Democrats have drunk the “Kool-Aid” and actually believe the slanted press coverage and nonsensical poll numbers. But Trump, who makes the most incompetent reporting seem sensible, will soon be gone. What will media and Democrats do then?
As noted by William Shirer early in his monumental work ‘The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich’, you can’t decode Nazi Germany without understanding how Goebbels’ Press was clouding what was actually happening. Now rather than Goebbels we have Amazon’s Jeff Bezos’ Washington Post. While they claim they speak “Truth to Power,” the suspicion among many scientists is that the press can’t distinguish between fact and fiction if it hit them in the face. To do so requires recognizing that there are other points of view. Indeed, to listen to a hubristic Elizabeth Warren, a former Harvard Law Professor, it is clear that like the Puritanical New Englanders of yore the underlying operative assumption (or faith) of Democrats is that “rightly informed consciences all reach the same conclusion.” This myth ultimately led to the downfall of the Puritan Religious State. Will it lead to the demise of National Democrats?