You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor

A bait and switch

To the editor: As a 40-year Fairbanks resident, I have watched friends acquire towing services and repairs for their vehicles, boat trailers, and RVs that broke down on one of the highways coming back to Fairbanks. Recently this happened to my husband, and the trailer with our boat needed to be towed back to Fairbanks from south of Cantwell. A big lesson was learned by the both of us when this happened because we did not call our auto insurance agent immediately. A call was made to a towing company which then towed the boat and trailer to a repair shop they told us to use even though we have a repair shop we use. We were assured by the repair shop of their choosing that they would work with the auto insurance company to make sure we could use the benefits from the policy to pay for part of the repair.

My husband takes great care of his boat and trailer. The damage was not due to wear and tear. We were told three times by the repair mechanic that the damage was not due to wear and tear and that they would write a letter to our insurance company stating this fact. We picked up our boat, paid the bill, and now the mechanic states he will not write the letter.

This is bait and switch. We have now lost a good amount of money because we did not call our insurance company and use the towing company and repair shop the insurance would advise us to use. Always call your auto insurance agent when you may have a claim. Always.

 

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.