A bait and switch

To the editor: As a 40-year Fairbanks resident, I have watched friends acquire towing services and repairs for their vehicles, boat trailers, and RVs that broke down on one of the highways coming back to Fairbanks. Recently this happened to my husband, and the trailer with our boat needed to be towed back to Fairbanks from south of Cantwell. A big lesson was learned by the both of us when this happened because we did not call our auto insurance agent immediately. A call was made to a towing company which then towed the boat and trailer to a repair shop they told us to use even though we have a repair shop we use. We were assured by the repair shop of their choosing that they would work with the auto insurance company to make sure we could use the benefits from the policy to pay for part of the repair.
My husband takes great care of his boat and trailer. The damage was not due to wear and tear. We were told three times by the repair mechanic that the damage was not due to wear and tear and that they would write a letter to our insurance company stating this fact. We picked up our boat, paid the bill, and now the mechanic states he will not write the letter.
This is bait and switch. We have now lost a good amount of money because we did not call our insurance company and use the towing company and repair shop the insurance would advise us to use. Always call your auto insurance agent when you may have a claim. Always.