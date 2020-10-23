A bad roundabout

To the editor: About a year ago I wrote a letter to the editor stating that the proposed Chena Hot Springs Road roundabout was not needed or wanted by residents of Two Rivers. I called the Alaska Department of Transportation. They told me that it was “free” federal money (approximately $5,000,000) and that it is just the way it is. Now the roundabout is half built and its flaws are becoming a reality as stated in several recent letters to the editor. It will undoubtedly become more flawed as ice and snow coat the curves. Too late now, but residents are right and the so-called “experts” of Department of Transportation didn’t listen to us. Thank you.
Guidelines
The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.
Community Perspective
Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.
Letters to the editor
Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.
Most Popular
Articles
- State announces another COVID-related Fairbanks death; 204 new cases statewide
- After trail damage during Fortymile caribou hunt, worries persist about next opening
- 33 Fairbanks inmates test positive for COVID-19: 90 new FNSB cases since Saturday
- Alaska State Troopers catch thieves with ‘bait trailer’
- US monitoring massive sea life die-off on far side of Bering Sea
- Out of the swamp: ‘If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be here today’
- U.S. Intelligence officials say Iran was behind threatening emails sent to Alaska voters
- From trapline to phone line, injured man summons help from Nenana
- Fourth staffer in Dunleavy's office tests positive for COVID-19
- Troopers arrest Glennallen man who allegedly shot at officers
Images
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.