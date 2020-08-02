A bad ordinance

To the editor: At the regular Borough Assembly meeting July 23, member Mindy O’Neall introduced proposed Ordinance 2020-24. It basically states there is a workforce development issue and a skilled labor shortage. This ordinance would require apprentices on borough jobs over $300,000. The sentiment was overwhelmingly negative. Contractors and construction workers testified that it was a horrible idea because it would dramatically decrease the amount of competition for borough projects, therefore increasing costs, a huge blow to taxpayers.
Private contractors testified that there was not a shortage of skilled labor in Fairbanks. They don’t have problems training workers, and many companies already have apprenticeship programs built into their businesses. These new proposed regulations are not needed because construction businesses are already taking care of their workers by providing continuous training, compliance with state and federal standards and maintaining a competent work force.
One union contractor testified that the ordinance doesn’t fix a workforce development problem that O’Neall says exists locally. But it does increase both financial and safety risks to contractors. Currently, union contractors would not place apprentices on most projects with the borough because they’re simply too small. This caller was frustrated that the unions didn’t provide input about the proposed ordinance.
In my opinion, this ordinance is a backdoor attempt by the unions to eliminate competition by keeping private companies from bidding on borough projects and getting work. They’re using the apprenticeship requirement as a mechanism to eliminate competition. The apprentice utilization required by this ordinance is too onerous for most private businesses to achieve. And why would they when they have their own successful apprenticeship program already working.
Mission statements throughout the borough state, “To ensure an atmosphere of equality to all vendors without regard to undue influence or political pressures and to protect the interests of the FNSB tax payers in all expenditures.” This ordinance contradicts that.
Our economy is dismal, unemployment is high. This is not the time to dream up more government regulations and impose them onto industry. We should be supporting our local construction industry, not dismantling it. Please vote “no” on Ordinance 2020-24.