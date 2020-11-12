1950s epidemic

To the editor: In the 1950s, we lined up three blocks to get our polio vaccine in the school gym. Dr. Jonas Salk was a national hero. The FDA did not delay the vaccine until it was perfect. It didn’t have to be perfect. A booster and sugar cube came later.
Year 2020. Four of the big pharmas jointly announced their intention to not rush their COVID vaccine to market. For our “safety” they would coordinate their testing. Monopoly?
The California governor recently announced he would not accept the FDA vaccine but would form his own state agency to separately approve any vaccine. The governors of Oregon and Washington joined him, executive orders to continue.
I’m tired of COVID politics. Apply some 1950s work ethic and git ‘r done!