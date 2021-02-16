It’s time to grow the Alaska Native cottage industry

The majority of Alaska Native people are mired in poverty.
The state of Alaska Department of Health and Human Services recently found that “68.2% of Alaska Natives were at or above the 125% poverty rate.” Nonnative Alaskans’ unemployment rate was 8.0% while Alaska Natives were at 20.5%, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. The Cook Inlet Housing Authority reported that 85% of Anchorage’ homeless people are Alaska Natives.
Food insecurity for Alaska Natives in the Yukon-Koyukuk area was 23.1%, according to the Food Bank of Alaska. The Institute of Social and Economic Research summarized that Alaska Natives, “remain several times more likely than other Alaskans to be poor and unemployed and to drop out of school.” Alaska Natives continually face systemic racism, the highest rates of children in the foster system, incarceration, substance abuse, suicide, violence, murder and sexual assault. The path for most Alaska Natives is fraught with grinding poverty and social distress.
What if Alaska Native corporations (ANCs) were given an opportunity through the Defense Production Act to manufacture Personal Protection Equipment (PPE)? The lack of shareholder hire remains a perennial problem. A well-designed cottage industry model would be one way to rectify both situations. Consider the creation of a cottage industry to manufacture PPE that contracts with Alaska Native shareholders. The state of Alaska paid $3 million dollars to China for a planeload of PPE. ANCs could empower shareholders in a win-win situation, particularly while the need for PPE remains critical.
To date, Alaska’s manufacturing infrastructure is virtually nonexistent — whereas if resolved, Alaska’s economy can begin to diversify. Venture into small-scale manufacturing and then expand upon it when the pandemic is over. Renewable energy, affordable housing and agriculture are areas that ANCs would make a positive difference in the lives of Alaska Native shareholders. Skilled bead workers and skin sewers could pivot their well-honed talents into a PPE cottage industry, and shareholders with warehouse experience could organize shipping and receiving of raw materials and finished products. The relevant entities could contract with the University of Alaska’s business and logistics programs to create a viable, well-run business plan.
For a viable cottage industry to grow, shareholders must lead the effort. We also must support one another, insist on quality, be honest, and prevent fraud, waste and mismanagement to be truly successful.
Alaska Natives have faced a pandemic and numerous epidemics that decimated entire villages. The devastation of those times is still recalled. The Episcopal Church, under the leadership of Archdeacon Hudson Stuck, established eight hospitals for Alaska’s Athabascan people. The doctors and nurses along with local people worked tirelessly to save lives. Back then, the people followed the directives of the chief and council. Tribal members would bring food, firewood and supplies to the sick and leave it at a safe distance. People knew to keep clean and not take foolish chances.
Alaska Natives are particularly vulnerable now. The COVID-19 pandemic — along with all the oppressive components in our lives such as food insecurity, health inequity, climate change and exorbitant fuel costs — are all exacerbated by the relentless plague of social upheaval compounded by the constant lack of jobs.
A well designed opportunity for earned income from PPE production would alleviate some of these pressures, thereby facilitating the inherent Alaska Native value of helping others in times of crisis. The pandemic has magnified the urgent need for creative ways to safely earn money. The development of a PPE cottage industry would fit nicely into the ANCs mission to promote the economic and social well-being of the shareholders.
Now we face the hard times our ancestors warned us about. We must listen to and follow the doctors’ warnings. Wear a mask, wash our hands, keep our distance and stay home if possible. If we use our common sense to keep safe we can survive.
Luci Beach is a member of the Gwich’in Nation and currently resides in Fairbanks.