Expand the vaccination tiers

To the editor: Alaska has received lots of praise regarding our high rate of vaccination of our residents, but I wish to highlight a deliberate oversight on the part of the DHSS committee that decides prioritization for vaccination. Developmentally disabled Alaskans under the age of 50 who do not live in congregate settings have not yet been able to receive vaccines and, except for those with Down syndrome, are not on the list of those next in line. Yet, statistically these Alaskans, our brothers and sisters and sons and daughters, are 3 to 10 times more likely to die of COVID-19 or suffer a serious case when infected.
There is an element of the “Hunger Games” in trying to obtain a vaccine in Alaska. People line up daily at pharmacies for extra vaccines. This is difficult to do for disabled people. Volunteers who have no medical needs in Fairbanks and other communities have received the vaccine out of tier.
Our state could value this relatively small group of highly COVID-susceptible people and get them their shots in a timely way. Other states and other countries have been able to prioritize developmentally disabled people based on statistical medical outcomes and such issues as behavioral challenges that make effective masking difficult. In our state it seems to be an outright refusal to grant protection to these medically vulnerable residents, which reveals who we value in our society.
Please join me in pressuring DHSS to vaccinate our developmentally disabled Alaskans who are under 50. They are at high risk and deserve our attention and care. Most cannot advocate for themselves. The tiers were created by a committee, and they can change them today. They should also consider community-based triaging of extra doses which would not be that difficult to accomplish.