Yes on Ballot Measure 1: Governor and Legislature must then quickly revise it as part of a long-term fiscal solution

News-Miner opinion: You might think that Ballot Measure 1, the Alaska’s Fair Share Act, is just about oil taxes.
It isn’t.
It’s about the collective failure of the state’s present and past elected officials to ensure that Alaska has a fiscally sound and prosperous future that can endure the ups and downs of oil prices and production.
Ballot Measure 1, which seeks to undo the tax system put in place in 2013 and generally known simply as Senate Bill 21, is a response to that failure and should be approved.
We support this citizens initiative in the hope that its passage will force the Legislature and governor to then revisit the newly approved oil tax law, possibly reducing the new rate, as part of a comprehensive fiscal plan that includes a statewide personal income or sales tax, continued — though not as drastic — budget reductions, and incentives to further develop the state’s natural resources. The Alaska Constitution allows for a successful initiative to be amended at any time and repealed after two years.
It must be done. Alaska is sucking its savings accounts dry. And when we run out of money, there’s no permanent fund dividend.
Our elected officials — the present governor and Legislature included — have drastically spent down our main readily accessible savings account, the Constitutional Budget Reserve, for several years to plug massive budget holes caused in part by a collapse in oil prices — from more than $100 a barrel to around $40 today — and which persist even after heavy budget cuts and reductions to the annual permanent fund dividend payment.
The savings account held more than $10.1 billion in fiscal 2015 but contained just $1.05 billion as of Sept. 30.
Another account, the Alaska Permanent Fund Earnings Reserve Account, is also getting smaller. A 2018 law allowed, for the first time, the use of permanent fund earnings to be used to help pay the cost of government — in addition to the long-standing use as a pot from which the annual dividend is paid out.
That account, which had been growing for many years, is now projected to begin decreasing, according to a September monthly report from the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp.
So, two of our main accounts are being drained. One of them is projected to be empty in the next year or so.
The deficit isn’t going to magically disappear by itself. A December 2019 10-year budget plan, required by state law and produced by the governor’s Office of Management and Budget, projects a $1.4 billion deficit for fiscal 2022, which begins July 1, 2021 — next year.
The OMB report makes a blunt assessment:
“... the state has just over one year of deficit spending left until the CBR is exhausted. The time for pushing the hard decisions into the future is over.”
Budget cuts alone won’t solve the problem. The OMB report agrees.
We need additional revenue. Period.
Ballot Measure 1 exists because the Legislature and governor failed to act to find new revenue as the price of oil collapsed. Instead, the governor imposed devastating vetoes on the budget, and lawmakers collectively didn’t have the numbers to override him.
So some Alaskans decided to act. They produced Measure 1, the citizens’ initiative that seeks to somewhat restore a level of oil industry taxation that was in place from 2007 until 2014.
Measure 1 has a couple of key points.
It would restore higher taxes on the three largest oil fields on the North Slope — Prudhoe Bay, Alpine and Kuparuk — and eliminate per-barrel tax credits. The tax structure wouldn’t change for Cook Inlet production or for smaller or more recent fields. Is it those three North Slope fields that produce most of the oil in Alaska.
It also would prevent the owners of those three North Slope fields from deducting expenses for investment elsewhere in the state against the taxes owed on the three big fields.
Yes, there’s a risk that Measure 1 could reduce company investment in the state, but an analysis published Oct. 14 by the Institute of Social and Economic Research at the University of Alaska Anchorage states that the rate of projected declines in production “would need to approximately double for the state to collect less revenue under Ballot Measure 1 than under the current tax structure.”
ConocoPhillips Executive Vice President Matt Fox, in a third-quarter earnings conference call for investors and others this week, did say that drilling in the three big fields won’t be resuming next year and possibly beyond if Measure 1 passes.
You can bet, however, that Gov. Mike Dunleavy and the Legislature will do what they can to make sure that doesn’t happen. Approval of Measure 1 will cause them to find that elusive long-term solution that includes a modest, non-threatening increase in oil taxes as part of a broad package of fiscal stability measures.
Is there a risk of job losses if Measure 1 passes? Opponents say so. But there is also a risk of job losses and economic damage if the governor and Legislature — with support from Alaskans — don’t fix the state’s long-term fiscal problem.
Can the Legislature quickly modify the new law? Yes, according to an account in the 2012 edition of “Alaska’s Constitution: A Citizen’s Guide” by Gordon Harrison and published by the Legislative Affairs Agency.
The Alaska Supreme Court ruled in 1975, in the case of Warren v. Boucher, that Article X1 Section 6 of the state Constitution gives the Legislature the power to quickly amend a voter-approved initiative. The case is cited numerous times in other lawsuits regarding legislative authority.
The high court found that, “It was obviously intended by the framers that the initiative process should not be permitted to disrupt vital governmental functions or to impose intolerable burdens upon established administrative systems. To this end the legislature was given the ability to substitute its judgment for that of the proponents of the initiative.”
How much additional revenue will Measure 1 bring the state? The ISER report estimates $200 million to $500 million in the near term. Supporters of the ballot measure have said the amount is higher than that.
Whatever the amount, it’s not likely to be enough to prevent the recurring huge budget gaps of $1 billion-plus.
So, again, what is to be done?
Voter approval of Measure 1, we hope and expect, will cause all parties back to the bargaining table so that Alaska can end its years of fiscal instability.
The relationship between the state and the oil companies is a partnership that benefits us all. Alaska has the oil but no means of its own to get the oil to market. We need the oil companies.
The balance of that relationship needs to be readjusted sometimes. Now is one of those times.
Alaskans will need to pay something toward the cost of their government. We will need to continue to look for budget reductions. And additional oil revenue must be a part of the solution. Even the president and CEO of the Alaska Oil and Gas Association, Kara Moriarty, in a recent meeting between Measure 1 opponents and the Daily News-Miner editorial board, said she expects, if Measure 1 is defeated, that oil taxes will be discussed in the Legislature as part of a broad fiscal plan.
“Is there more that oil could give without having a substantial impact? I’m sure there is, but what does that look like? I think that’s to be determined.”
Governors and Legislatures past and present have failed to produce results, however. We’re out of time.
A yes vote on Ballot Measure 1 is the means to force some action to stop our fiscal bleeding.