Wisdom from past presidential races: The 2020 campaign may have tired us, but the nation will survive

News-Miner opinion: The second debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joseph Biden has concluded. Voting has been underway across the nation, and the actual Election Day of Nov. 3 is just 10 days away.
Voters must be ready for it all to end.
It’s been an acrimonious battled between the Republican president and the Democratic former vice president, to be sure. Some people might use words a bit stronger than that to define the campaign between these two men. Some might even call it unprecedented.
The word “exhausted” comes to mind.
The nation has been through this before and survived.
On this page nearly 56 years ago, as Alaskans prepared to vote in only their second presidential election since statehood in 1959, a Daily News-Miner editorial ran under the headline, “As the Shouting Match Ends.”
In that Election Day editorial of Nov. 3, 1964, the newspaper remarked on voter weariness and the sharply different views of Republican presidential candidate Sen. Barry Goldwater of Arizona and President Lyndon Johnson, who was seeking election after ascending to the presidency following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
“With a national sigh of relief, one of the most unpleasant, uninteresting and unenlightening presidential campaigns in history ends today. It was less a campaign than a shouting match,” the editorial began. “Still, it was unique in this generation. In every election since 1940, the Democratic and Republican candidates represented only different shades of the middle.”
“This year both President Johnson and Sen. Barry Goldwater envisioned the American Utopia. ‘The Great Society,’ Johnson called it. Goldwater called it ‘freedom.’ But their attitudes on achieving Utopia were complete opposites, not only toward the role of government but the presidency itself.
“...It was the first time since the early days of the New Deal that voters were confronted with such a clear choice between truly opposite philosophies of government. If the two candidates had shown enough concern for the intelligence of the voters to spell out their differences specifically, this would have been one of the most instructive campaigns of the century.
“It was the opposite because the candidates chose to make it so.”
Remember the title of that editorial: “As the Shouting Match Ends.”
So you see, even though many Americans profess to be fed up and turned off by the 2020 presidential campaign, we can’t claim to be the first in our history to have endured such an unpleasant barrage. Generations before us have suffered through it and survived.
Nearly a quarter century before that editorial of 1964, this page carried a Daily News-Miner editorial about the 1940 presidential campaign between President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Republican Wendell Willkie.
That editorial ran with a headline that read “Shining Day in U.S. History” and concluded with a paragraph that seems so important today, 80 years later in our social media-driven world, amid a presidential campaign that seems like it is ripping the nation apart.
“This is no time for America to be divided against herself. She must — after the smoke of political battle clears away — prepare to stand and fight as one people, or go down to doom.”
Let’s hope we can heal.