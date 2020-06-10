Well done, Fairbanks: One month with no new COVID-19 cases

News-Miner opinion: Fairbanks keeps racking up zeroes, and that’s a wonderful thing.
Those lovely zeroes indicate no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. The borough hasn’t recorded a new case since May 9, according to the state Department of Health and Social Services.
Other parts of the state, notably the Anchorage area and the Kenai Peninsula Borough, have seen a surge in cases in recent weeks, according to state data. While unfortunate, it probably shouldn’t come as a surprise since Gov. Mike Dunleavy and his team relaxed many of the restrictions that they had put in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Alaska is one of 14 states that since June 1 have seen their highest seven-day case totals since the COVID-19 outbreak began, according to a Tuesday story in the Washington Post. The other states are Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Kentucky, New Mexico, North Carolina, Mississippi, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.
Alaska recorded 73 confirmed cases for the seven-day period of June 1-7. An additional 11 cases were recorded Monday and announced Tuesday morning.
That’s a notable uptick in cases and is a cause for concern as Alaskans get out and about more now that the restrictions on travel and the operation of businesses have been loosened.
But, again, Fairbanks hasn’t seen any confirmed virus presence for one month.
Why is that?
Is it because those other areas have tested more of their population? Possibly, but the differences don’t seem that great.
A lower percentage of the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s population has been tested than in other more-populated areas of the state. Data as of Monday from the Department of Health and Social Services shows 5.19% of the Fairbanks borough’s population has been tested for the virus, compared with 5.64% for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, 6.8% in the Kenai Peninsula Borough, 7.61% in the Kodiak Island Borough and 8.63% in the municipality of Anchorage.
Maybe we in Fairbanks are just doing a better job of washing our hands, wearing face coverings, and maintaining the recommended 6 feet of social distancing. Maybe businesses here are better at reducing the risk of infection than others elsewhere in the state.
Whatever the reasons, we need to keep it up. And we need to keep it up after the pandemic passes, too.
So, well done, Fairbanks. Keep those zeroes coming.