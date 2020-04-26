We’re here, but we need your help: In a crisis, it’s local journalism that brings you what you need

News-Miner opinion: Restaurants need diners. Hardware stores need people looking for tools and building supplies. Book and toy stores need parents to buy things for their children.
Businesses need their customers.
The Daily News-Miner is no different. We need our customers so we can keep serving the community. For us, that means subscribers and advertisers.
It is subscribers and advertisers who enable us to produce and deliver a product to the Fairbanks region seven days a week, continuing a service that goes back more than 100 years.
Unlike a century ago, however, when the newspaper came out once a day, we now also provide information at various times throughout the day online at newsminer.com. We do this early in the morning or late at night as necessary to keep you informed.
We need subscribers and advertisers so we can continue providing the information you tell us you want and need along with the regular features such as crossword puzzles, comics and other items of interest.
All of that is at risk now.
These are difficult times for businesses all around right now. The economy has been slowing, and the virus outbreak has brought parts of the economy to collapse. Many Fairbanks-area business owners, along with their employees, are wondering if or how they will survive.
For the newspaper industry, it’s been tougher a lot longer as it continues — struggles at times — to adapt to the ever-changing modern media landscape.
The difficulty facing us and other media outlets is much greater now, however.
Advertising dollars have vanished. Businesses, like many residents, have hunkered down.
What does this mean for the Daily News-Miner?
It means we, like other businesses, have had to reduce our staff further and make other cost-cutting moves even as our team works to keep you informed during this combined health and economic crisis.
It also means we need your help.
We want to keep telling the story of Fairbanks, chronicling its history and serving its readers, as the newspaper has done for the past century.
We need you to not only continue telling us about events, about people, about what’s going on in your world but also to subscribe, to advertise, to tell others about the importance of local journalism — local journalism brought to you by the Daily News-Miner.
We can’t do it without you.
The current virus pandemic has shown once again, in an urgent way, the value of a local source of reliable information in a time of crisis. Concerned Americans want information from trusted sources in their own community, not from those far away in a disconnected metropolis.
It is local journalists, like those here at the Daily News-Miner, who get and present that information. It is the press operators who print our product each day, our circulation staff and delivery drivers, our business office workers, our customer service representatives, our sales team, our maintenance employee, and our technology and online personnel.
It is the modern local newspaper, with its expanded presence online, that people turn to when they need to know how a crisis might affect them, their family, their neighbors and their community.
Now, we are turning to you.
The Daily News-Miner is important to Fairbanks, whatever your political beliefs. It is here to be criticized and praised. It is here, as it has been for so long, to provide a platform for discussion.
The importance of a local newspaper has been demonstrated clearly in this virus pandemic. The value of the Daily News-Miner, which is locally owned by the nonprofit Helen E. Snedden Foundation, is unmistakable.
Help us to continue to serve you. Subscribe. Advertise. Donate.
—
To subscribe: Click on the “Subscribe” button in the top-right corner of our website, newsminer.com. Or call us at 459-7566.
To advertise: Call us at 459-7548 for display advertising or email advertising@newsminer.com. Call us at 459-7555 for classified advertising, email classifieds@newsminer.com, or submit an ad online at newsminer.com/classifieds
To donate: You can make a tax-deductible donation to the Daily News-Miner through the Fairbanks-based Helen E. Snedden Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that owns the newspaper. Contribute online at the “Support Local Journalism” information site at newsminer.com or mail your contribution to the Helen E. Snedden Foundation at P.O. Box 70432, Fairbanks, Alaska, 99707.