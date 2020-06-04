We must fix our troubled nation: It starts with addressing the very real grievances of protesters

News-Miner opinion: What happened in Minneapolis, the killing of a black man under the knee of a white police officer, was abhorrent.
The death of George Floyd on the asphalt in late May, after uttering, “I can’t breathe,” became another in the increasingly familiar occurrence of a black American dying at the hands of a white public servant.
Enough.
Protests have erupted following previous wrongful assaults on black Americans over the years, but the killing of Mr. Floyd has unleashed something different, something stronger.
What we are witnessing in protests across the nation, including in Fairbanks with a peaceful march and assembly Saturday, is a demand for the equal application of basic human rights for people of color and the punishment of those who violate those rights.
The demand is just and must be addressed. It is the only way our nation will move beyond this crisis.
Enough already.
This is a time for introspection, as a nation and as individual Americans.
This is a time, in the home, for parents to teach their children, or remind them, that we are equal in these inherent human rights. There can be no other way.
It is a time, nationally and over the dining room table, to ask if we believe today what was written at the founding of our nation long ago, that “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
Do we?
In our own state, the Alaska Constitution speaks forcefully on the subject of rights. Appropriately, rights are laid out in the document’s Article I. And also appropriately, the first section of that first article is titled “Inherent rights,” meaning these rights don’t derive from government; rather, they instead are fundamental to us as humans.
It is straightforward:
“This constitution is dedicated to the principles that all persons have a natural right to life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness, and the enjoyment of the rewards of their own industry; that all persons are equal and entitled to equal rights, opportunities, and protection under the law; and that all persons have corresponding obligations to the people and to the State.”
The Alaska Constitution also specifically, in the third section of Article I, addresses civil rights.
“No person is to be denied the enjoyment of any civil or political right because of race, color, creed, sex, or national origin.”
The words in those documents — the Declaration of Independence and the Alaska Constitution — are just words, however.
They are nothing without our united embrace.