Trump administration is right to press ahead with lease sale nowA momentous step for ANWR:

News-Miner opinion: Tuesday marked a momentous day in the decades-long effort to obtain oil from a portion of the coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
The federal Bureau of Land Management published in the Federal Register its call for nominations of tracts of land to be leased for oil development. Publication of the notice initiated a 30-day period in which land can be nominated or commented upon.
The deadline is Dec. 17, after which the agency will publish another notice announcing the lease sale date. That subsequent notice, according to a Friday announcement from the agency, is to be published at least 30 days prior to the sale date.
The inauguration of the next president, former Vice President Joe Biden, is Jan. 20.
The date is important, because Mr. Biden opposes drilling in the refuge. He left no doubt of that in a bullet point from his campaign’s “Plan for a Clean Energy Revolution and Environmental Justice”:
“Protecting America’s natural treasures by permanently protecting the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and other areas impacted by President Trump’s attack on federal lands and waters, establishing national parks and monuments that reflect America’s natural heritage, banning new oil and gas permitting on public lands and waters ...”
And he did it again in a subsequent tribal relations plan in which he promised to reverse “Trump’s attacks on the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge ...”
Time is clearly short to move to this next important step in the effort to extract the vital oil from ANWR.
Once a lease is sold in the refuge, it will be extremely difficult to revoke it. Hence the Trump administration’s hurry-up.
Federal law on oil and gas leases, which are issued for 10 years and can be renewed, is clear.
The law says the secretary of the Department of the Interior can cancel a lease if the leaseholder isn’t complying with the law, regulations or terms of the lease if the land in question doesn’t contain a well capable of producing oil or gas or if the land isn’t linked to other land that has a well capable of producing oil and gas in sufficient quantity.
For leased land that does have a well capable of producing oil or gas or that is linked to other land having a capable well, only a court can terminate the lease when the leaseholder is found to have violated the law, regulations or lease terms are violated.
That limitation was on display when former President Barack Obama he withdrew thousands of acres from development in U.S. waters off of Alaska in the Beaufort and Chukchi seas. He noted in the final sentence of his order that “Nothing in this withdrawal affects the rights under existing leases in the withdrawn areas.”
Courts, of course, can invalidate leases when the government agency itself is found, through a lawsuit, to have not followed procedure in issuing the lease. A federal judge did just that earlier this year, voiding nearly 1 million acres of leases sold in 2018 in Utah, Wyoming and Nevada.
Even if the Trump administration holds a successful ANWR lease sale before Jan. 20, we can expect to see lawsuits from oil drilling opponents trying to invalidate them.
The exceedingly long road to obtaining ANWR’s oil has been marked with incremental progress, bringing the nation closer than ever to the goal. Tuesday’s notice toward holding a lease sale in a sliver of the refuge is one of those hallmark moments.
But we should be under no illusion that the rest of the way forward will now be easy.